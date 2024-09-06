Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after buying an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $201,117,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $27,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Saia by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 95,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $398.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.85. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.33.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

