Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 228.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,614,000 after buying an additional 1,511,376 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,872,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

