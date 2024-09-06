Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.