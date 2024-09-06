Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,090.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,068.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

