Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $173,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

