Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $554.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.