Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

