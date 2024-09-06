Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.08 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

