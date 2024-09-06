Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $364.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.34. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

