Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,966,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.