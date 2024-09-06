Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $250.85 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.32 and its 200 day moving average is $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

