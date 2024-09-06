Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.