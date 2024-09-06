Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Shares of TT opened at $342.91 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $363.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

