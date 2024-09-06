Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,059,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.5 %

DOX opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

