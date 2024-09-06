Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

