Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

