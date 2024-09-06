SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after buying an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $545.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

