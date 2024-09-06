Stablepoint Partners LLC Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of XPO by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.06.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

