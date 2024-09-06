Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

