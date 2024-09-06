Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

