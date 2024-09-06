Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $477.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.