Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

