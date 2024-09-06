Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,426.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

