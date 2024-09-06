Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $517,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,329.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,275.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,261.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

