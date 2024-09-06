Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 132.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 255,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $248.11 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

