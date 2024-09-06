Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

