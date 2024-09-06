Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $487.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.78 and a 200-day moving average of $447.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

