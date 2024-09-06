Stablepoint Partners LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $256.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

