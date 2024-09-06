Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,362,000 after purchasing an additional 319,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of OKE opened at $91.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

