Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

