Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

