Stablepoint Partners LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

