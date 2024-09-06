TD Asset Management Inc Has $203.43 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $203,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $270.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $278.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.