TD Asset Management Inc Has $216.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $216,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $476.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

