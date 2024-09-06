TD Asset Management Inc Sells 62,469 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62,469 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $191,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $246.16 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock worth $21,006,957 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

