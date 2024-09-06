TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $204,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $618.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

