Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $7.67 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

