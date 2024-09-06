Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $201.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

