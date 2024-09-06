The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $139,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

