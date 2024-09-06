The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.