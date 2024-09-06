TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,530,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

ZBH stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

