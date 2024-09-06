Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.99. Torrid shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 54,154 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

