Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,787,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

