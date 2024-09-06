Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
