Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGT opened at $546.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.