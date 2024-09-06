Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.31 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

