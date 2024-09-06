Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,477,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

