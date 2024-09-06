Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

