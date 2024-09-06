Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

