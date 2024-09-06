Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

